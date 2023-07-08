Kylie Jenner Shares Flirty 'Get Dressed With Me' Video Only to Delete It Later

Kylie Jenner left her fans surprised by sharing a racy selfie video on TikTok from inside the bathroom of her $36 million mansion. The video captured one of her "get dressed with me" sessions, and the Hulu star looked stunning in an ice-blue silk dress. However, Jenner then proceeded to delete the video, sparking much speculation among fans.

In the video, the beauty mogul began by wearing a gray sports bra and rolled-down boxers. Jenner leaned closer to the large vanity mirror to showcase some spilled drink on her chest. She shook her head, implying that she has changed her mind about her outfit. The reality star opted for a silk backless halterneck gown in an icy-blue color and chose to go braless beneath the almost sheer outfit. She was then seen tying the two tiny strings of the halterneck, before pulling a tightening string to accentuate her curves.

Jenner accessorized the outfit with white heels, silver earrings, and rings. She carried a Faubourg Birkin bag to complete the voguish look. The mother of two, however, immediately deleted the flirty TikTok video, much to the disappointment of fans.

Was Kylie Jenner sending a message to Travis? Did she change her mind?? https://t.co/HsmITvSSMV — Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) July 7, 2023

One of her fans posted the now-deleted video on Reddit, where they expressed their disappointment toward the deleted content. "Did she delete?" one fan queried. "Probably got too many hate comments," another fan theorized. A third social media fan lamented: "Missed my favorite, but why did she delete?" Some fans praised her style by saying, "She looks so good, she better repost. I love this ‘get ready with me’ line of content she’s been pushing recently." However, a few of them slammed the video and mocked it. "I too put on a silk dress after dribbling water on my sports bra," one said.

According to Perez Hilton, die-hard fans were quick to speculate that the risqué video was a supposed thirst trap for her ex-partner, Travis Scott. The video had the song Love Galore by SZA playing in the background, and it happens to feature the famed rapper. The couple share two kids Stormi Webster, 5, and Aire Webster, 1.

One fan asked, "Wait am I looking too much into the song choice, but Travis Scott is featured on this song with SZA??" A second fan wrote, "SZA in the background with her song featuring Travis. Is that Kylie’s way of saying if the dating rumors are true she’s not bothered? Am I reading too much into that?"

Even though the couple has been in a boomerang relationship, going on-and-off plenty of times, a source close to Jenner recently revealed that Jenner is done for good. The source exclusively told US Weekly, "Even though Kylie and Travis have broken up and gotten back together a number of times, their friends feel like they're finally done for good. It's clear they're both in a different space this time around and are happy to focus on co-parenting their kids, rather than also trying to make things work romantically again. Kylie and Travis are handling things really well and they communicate amazingly."

