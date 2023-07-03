Kylie Jenner’s Son Is Not Called ‘Wolf’ Anymore as She's Officially Changed His Name At 16 Months

Kylie Jenner’s son is no longer named Wolf Jacques Berman Webster II. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE on Monday, Jenner filed on June 22 to change her 16-month-old son's name from Wolf Jacques to Aire.

The 25-year-old beauty mogul and her partner Travis Scott welcomed their son on February 2, 2022, and decided to name their second child Wolf Jacques initially. However, in March 2022, Jenner revealed on her Instagram Story that their second child's name had changed and was no longer Wolf.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

In March 2022, Kylie Jenner explained on her Instagram Story that she and Scott didn't feel like "Wolf" was the right name for their son. Although she did not clarify if the middle name Jacques was also changed, Jenner revealed her son's new name in January, "AIRE," through an Instagram post caption, a source said that the name meant "Lion of God."

Following the birth of her second child with Scott, Jenner clarified her intention to change her baby boy's original name, Wolf Jacques Webster. On The Late Late Show With James Corden on September 8, 2022, she stated that although his passport still listed the name as Wolf, they had decided not to use it. Jenner mentioned that they were waiting to finalize the new name and admitted that they did not refer to him as Wolf. During her appearance on the show, James Corden inquired about Jenner's son's new name. In response, Jenner playfully mentioned that they were not ready to share it yet and indicated that they had not officially changed the name. However, she did confirm that she and Scott had mostly settled on a name, reported Popsugar.

In a September episode of The Kardashians, Jenner shared the story behind the name Wolf and how they came up with it. "We didn't really have a name, I just thought it was going to come to us when we saw him and it didn't, 24 hours before we had to sign the birth certificate, or else they just register him without a name and he doesn't get a social security number. So I felt the pressure to choose a name, and then Khloe said, the day before we sign, 'What about Wolf?' I like the WW, so we just put Wolf Webster in that moment. Right after I signed the birth certificate, I was like, 'What did I just do?' It's a part of his story but his name has changed," Jenner explained.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

In May, Jenner posted a heartwarming TikTok video of herself and her son, Aire, walking in the sunshine. The video captioned with a heart emoji captured a tender moment as Jenner reached out her hand and Aire sweetly placed his hand in hers while walking through a flower-filled garden. Jenner's TikTok post followed her celebration of Mother's Day, where she shared previously unseen photos of Aire and her daughter, Stormi, on Instagram. She captioned the pictures "happy mother's day" and also included a photo of herself during pregnancy, making a heart shape with her hands on her bare bump. Additionally, one of the slides featured Stormi feeding Aire with a bottle, creating a sentimental family moment.

