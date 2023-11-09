Jimmy Kimmel is renowned as an incredible entertainer with charisma and humor. Famously known from Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host is beloved by all who’ve met him. Kimmel has had many famous personalities on his show, from musicians to actors to even wildlife enthusiasts. A noteworthy point about Kimmel is his ability to crack some pretty light-hearted yet hilarious jokes. This time, as per The Guardian, though, he mocked former President Donald Trump during a recent episode of his show, even calling him a 'deadbeat dad' while referring to Trump’s attempt to legally postpone the date of his trial for his January 6 (Capitol riot) trial.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Presley Ann

Also Read: Jimmy Kimmel Talks About This One Habit of Donald Trump's That 'He Can’t Help' Even While Testifying

In his November 7 episode, Kimmel threw quite a lot of shade at Trump, highlighting numerous instances from the twice-impeached former President’s life. Firstly, he began by referring to the 'Ketchup incident,' reported CBS News. Last year, Cassidy Hutchinson alleged that the then-president threw his lunch at the White House's walls after he’d heard a comment about losing the December 2020 Presidential Elections. After throwing his lunch, staffers of The White House noticed ketchup trickling down the walls of the building. Taking account of this, Kimmel began his monologue by saying, “The ketchup on the walls is closing in."

Furthermore, Kimmel even threw shade at Trump's most recent legal ordeal, the civil fraud case, as was reported by The New York Times. In the most recent developments of the aforementioned case, Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, was called to testify in court. With a comedic tone, Kimmel commented on Trump’s fatherhood. “When did this whole country turn into a deadbeat dad?” asked Kimmel quizzically before adding, “Speaking of deadbeat dads, Donald Trump was not in court today, for once. His daughter Ivanka is in court tomorrow.” This joke of his earned the hearty laughter of the audience present.

Biden AND Trump are old! pic.twitter.com/JxdHtMBigG — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) November 7, 2023

Also Read: Jimmy Kimmel Roasts House Speaker Mike Johnson Over His 'Father-Son' Porn Comments

But that wasn’t the only thing Kimmel quipped about in the recent episode of his show when it came to Trump. Kimmel jokingly labeled the act of Trump’s legal team’s efforts to push legal proceedings as a 'Delay-Hole.' The host mentioned that not only was Trump's legal team desperately attempting to push one trial, but this strategy extended to every single trial Trump is set to appear in after his civil fraud trial before the 2024 presidential elections come around.

Also Read: Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Eric Trump’s Courtroom Testimony: “He’s a Construction Guy”

Shortly after Kimmel’s video was uploaded to his official channel’s page, fans were quick to express their thoughts in the comment section of the post. One person notes, “They should hold the trial on January 6th... y'know...just for the fun of it. Like rubbing the president's" nose in it!” Many greatly appreciated Kimmel's humorous interpretation. In light of Kimmel’s comments, Trump’s representatives haven’t yet issued a comment on the matter.

More from Inquisitr

Jimmy Kimmel Shocked At Trump Voter Turnout In 2020 Election

Jimmy Kimmel Shares Touching Clip Of Son’s Surgery & Urges Viewers To ‘Vote With Your Heart’