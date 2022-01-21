Skier Mikaela Shiffrin’s Career Start And Road To The Olympics

As Mikaela Shiffrin gets ready for the 2022 Winter Olympics, which is happening next month in Beijing, hopes are high that the 26-year-old alpine skier will bring home another gold to add to her medal haul from the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang and the 2014 Games in Sochi. Shiffrin won gold in slalom in 2014 and another gold in giant slalom as well silver in alpine combined in 2018.

The Olympics website describes her as “the most decorated U.S. alpine skier ever.” How did she become so good in her sport? Find out below.