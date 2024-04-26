Here's What 'Super-Honoured' Kim Kardashian Told VP Kamala Harris During Her White House Visit

Nearly five years following a similar clemency event with Donald Trump, Kim Kardashian returned to the White House on Thursday to meet with Vice President Kamala Harris. The reality star was invited by the White House to advocate for the clemencies of 16 felons, five of whom had their sentences reduced and 11 of whom had spent time in jail. In collaboration with the Trump administration, she had previously advocated for the commutation of sentences for four women found guilty of nonviolent crimes in 2020.

As reported by The Daily Mail, the reality star hailed Harris for her 'commitment to second chances' and thanked Joe Biden for his wave of commutations this week. The SKIMS mogul said, "Every time I've gone and visited a prison I've met some of the smartest individuals, with the brightest ideas and to see the changes that are happening to make their re-entry easier, I think is going to be life-changing." She added, "'I used to think, well, the goal is just to get our right? And then everything is all good and everything is just perfect. I was so naive to think that's all that was needed."

Kardashian continued, "I was inspired to go to law school and really further my education to see what I can do to help and not rely on these two women behind — who have been coming with me everywhere, my attorneys — to kind of translate everything for me because I really couldn’t grasp what all of this means. I am super honored to be here to share your stories today, and I think it’s so important to share them and amplify them because there are so many people that are in your position that can use the inspiration."

The discussion took place a day after the president remitted the sentences of five individuals convicted of non-violent drug charges and pardoned eleven others. Several individuals who were pardoned on Wednesday, including Beverly Holcy, Jesse Mosley, Bobby Darrell Lowery, and Jason Hernandez, spoke about their experiences with the legal system during the conference. Following their imprisonment, all four established non-profits or enterprises in their local areas.

The First Step Act was passed in 2018 as a result of the former president being more receptive to the notion of criminal justice reform, partly due to the influence of Kardashian's lobbying. Even some of Trump's most ardent opponents have praised the passing of the prison reform bill, which represented a rare instance of reconciliation during his administration.

Kardashian's visit to the White House comes a day after Armenian Remembrance Day. In 2021, Biden became the first U.S. president to declare the massacre of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire, over a century ago, as genocide. Kardashian, who is of Armenian descent, had urged Biden to intervene in light of the ongoing hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan, according to Rolling Stone.