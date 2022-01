Six-year-old Chicago boy Damari Perry's life ended in the most gruesome and tragic way imaginable -- he was the victim of a despicable crime committed by members of his own family.

Three family members allegedly forced Perry into a cold shower on December 30. The six-year-old was forced to shower until he threw up and passed out.

After the boy died, his body was allegedly dumped by family members near an abandoned house in Gary, Indiana.

Read more about this disturbing case below.