The first tension signs showed in 2013 when the supposed friends passed up an opportunity to release a joint track. They’d linked up in a popular mutual producer, Mike Will Made It’s studio, and shared a picture on Instagram via his page. Perhaps Minaj got upset over Cyrus’ claims of the industry wanting to morph her into a “White Nicki Minaj.”

Nicki Minaj then admitted to E! that a collaboration was in the works, but it fell through.