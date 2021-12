The Dallas Cowboys have one of the easiest schedules to finish the NFL season.

However, their offense has struggled to move the chains over the past couple of weeks, and people are starting to question whether Dak Prescott has what it takes to lead them in the playoffs.

People are talking about Prescott's slump and how he won't be able to get the job done when it matters the most. Nonetheless, former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson still has hope in the team.