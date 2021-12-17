Olivia Wilde Lounges Around In Satin Gucci Bra

Celebrities
Shutterstock | 842284

Rebecca Cukier

Olivia Wilde is gaining major attention as she lounges around the desert while in a yellow and satin Gucci bra. The 37-year-old actress and girlfriend to pop sensation Harry Styles has been making headlines this month as she fronts Vogue, with the high-profile magazine feature taking her out into the wild for a killer shoot.

Of course, when it's Vogue, it's going to involve the high-end brands. Olivia, already making 2021 headlines for her Gucci action, was back in the Italian label. Check it out below.

The Latest

Olivia Wilde's Terrifying Gozer Makeup In 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' BTS Photo

Zendaya & Timothée Chalamet Are The Cutest Hollywood BFFs

HoYeon Jung Stuns In Louis Vuitton Crop Top

Lala Kent Tells Melissa Gorga She's Sleeping Well Amid Randall Emmett Split

NBA Rumors: Jalen Smith Could Headline Suns' Offer To Spurs For Thaddeus Young & Bryn Forbes

A Little More Gucci

Shutterstock | 921176

Scroll for the photos, ones following fall 2021 ones showing the mom of two in a glitter Gucci dress and a much racier corset bra one. Olivia was photographed lying back on a green leather bench and backed by brick walls. The stunner had opted for a high-waisted and monogrammed yellow-green satin skirt with electric-like colorways, with a matching and skimpy bralette forming a co-ord two-piece.

A massive white and faux fur coat was worn off-the-shoulder as Olivia gazed into the camera and rocked bombshell hair.

Celebrities

Salma Hayek 'Hotter' Than JLo With Bikini Proof

Salma Hayek 'Hotter' Than JLo: Bikini Pics Prove It

By Rebecca Cukier

See The Photo Below

The ex to Jason Sudeikis, reappearing in a crop top look by a car and amid a desert sunset with a swipe right, also shared a photo of herself standing on the cab of a pickup truck. Taking to her caption, Wilde wrote:

"Honored to have spent a few days of fun in the desert with @annieleibovitz and the brilliant @voguemagazine team for this story, written by Alexandra Schwartz. Thank you @gabriellak_j @edwardlampley @gracegraceahn @sergiokletnoy. Truly what is life? 🤯." Swipe for the gallery below, scroll for more.

Chloë Grace Moretz Stuns Shirtless In Louis Vuitton Jacket

Jennifer Aniston Lifts Dress During Barefoot Yoga Balance

Still A Teenager At Heart

Shutterstock | 673594

Olivia has been receiving a lot of press for being 37 and dating former One Direction star Harry Styles, 27. Turns out, the star herself is a young at heart deal.

"I'm still pretending to be a teenager from the early aughts. My most comfortable state is when I'm wearing low-rise jeans, sneakers, and a sweatshirt," she told In Style, adding: "In that, I am unstoppable. And if I'm in a high-waist jean, I can't let my gut expand." More below.

All The Gucci Celebs

Gucci is now getting huge press via new movie House of Gucci, starring Lady Gaga and Salma Hayek. The brand also has a collab deal with singer Billie Eilish's new limited-edition vinyl. Earlier this year, the company tapped singer Miley Cyrus to front its fragrances, and that's without celebrities from Chanel West Coast to Nicki Minaj wearing the designer.

Gucci continues to face stiff competition from super-brands including Versace and Dolce & Gabbana, plus Kim Kardashian-adored label Balenciaga. For more from Olivia, check out her Insta.

Read Next

Must Read

Alexandra Daddario Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Peepers For Dior Win

Olivia Wilde Hangs Around The Desert In Her Underwear

Jennifer Aniston Speaks Out About 'Controversial' Vaccine Comments

Hailey Bieber Grabs Chest In Plunging Bodysuit

Salma Hayek 'Hotter' Than JLo With Bikini Proof

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.