NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons To Hawks, Brandon Ingram To Sixers In Suggested 3-Way Blockbuster

Basketball
Wikimedia Commons

JB Baruelo

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons is one of the NBA superstars who are frequently mentioned in various trade speculations. Simmons may remain an official member of the Sixers' roster this season but since last summer, multiple signs are pointing out that he would be leaving the City of Brotherly Love.

Despite his shooting woes, the former No. 1 pick continues to receive interest from aspiring contenders that need additional star power and rebuilding teams that want to speed up their timeline.

Ben Simmons To Atlanta Hawks

Wikimedia Commons

One of the young teams that could express interest in trading for Simmons is the Atlanta Hawks. In a recent article, Jack Simone of Fansided's Hoops Habit discussed a hypothetical trade idea that would send Simmons to the Hawks before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. The suggested deal wouldn't only be between the Sixers and the Hawks, but it would also involve the New Orleans Pelicans.

In the proposed three-team trade scenario, the Hawks would get Simmons and Garrett Temple, the Sixers would receive Brandon Ingram and Lou Williams, while the Pelicans would obtain Cam Reddish, Kevin Huerter, Danilo Gallinari, a 2022 first-round pick, and a 2024 first-round pick.

Sixers Swap Ben Simmons For Another Former Lottery Pick

Wikimedia Commons

Ingram would be an intriguing acquisition for the Sixers in the potential deal involving Simmons. Ingram would give the Sixers another young star and a former lottery pick. Though he and Simmons are both point forwards, Ingram would make the Sixers a more competitive team in the Eastern Conference this season.

Unlike Simmons, Ingram is capable of efficiently knocking down shots from beyond the arc, making him a better fit with Joel Embiid. This season, the 24-year-old small forward is averaging 22.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 4.9 assists while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Ben Simmons Teams Up With Trae Young

Wikimedia Commons

With the presence of Trae Young, Simmons is unlikely to finally have his own team in Atlanta. However, having a fresh start in The Big Peach could help him regain his confidence and find his way back to the path to becoming a legitimate superstar in the league. Also, on the Hawks, he would be teaming up with another young star who is a much better floor-spacer than Embiid.

It would still take time for Simmons and Young to find the perfect chemistry but once they mesh well on the court, they could form one of the most promising young superstar duos in the league this season.

Does The Trade Make Sense For The Pelicans?

For the Pelicans, the hypothetical three-way deal would only make sense if Ingram demands a trade and they want to start another rebuild.

"While it’s not likely, there’s always a chance the Pelicans want to reset a little bit," Simone wrote. "This deal would see them get off of his contract, free up cap space, and add two talented young players. Kevin Huerter is a sharpshooter who would play well next to Zion Williamson, and Cameron Reddish is Williamson’s old teammate from Duke. They’d pair nicely, too."

