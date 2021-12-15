NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons To Hawks, Brandon Ingram To Sixers In Suggested 3-Way Blockbuster

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons is one of the NBA superstars who are frequently mentioned in various trade speculations. Simmons may remain an official member of the Sixers' roster this season but since last summer, multiple signs are pointing out that he would be leaving the City of Brotherly Love.

Despite his shooting woes, the former No. 1 pick continues to receive interest from aspiring contenders that need additional star power and rebuilding teams that want to speed up their timeline.