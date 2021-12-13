Ageless Kate Beckinsale Spills Her Fitness And Diet Secrets

Celebrities
Shutterstock | 2914948

Fatima Araos

Because Kate Beckinsale is practically synonymous with “ageless,” we all want to know her fitness secrets – so here they are. Be warned, though, they’re not a walk in the park.

Although she’s happy with the results, the 48-year-old British star admits her fitness regimen is tough. “I start out absolutely dreading it, do an incredibly punishing workout, bitch about it the whole time,” she told Shape in an interview. But then, she ends up “feeling 100 percent better when I leave. Working out is basically nature's antidepressant.”

Scroll for the details.

The Latest

Erika Jayne Launches New Hair Line

Machine Gun Kelly Talks About Mental Health And Struggles Of Celebrity Life

Kaley Cuoco Unveils The Holiday Transformation Of Her $12M Mansion

Miley Cyrus Shocked To Find Out Pete Davidson Removed Their Matching Tattoos

Chloë Grace Moretz Stuns Shirtless In Louis Vuitton Jacket

“Brutal” Workout

Shutterstock | 1595156

The actress likes to do her fitness routine in the morning and works with celebrity fitness trainer Gunnar Peterson. Back in 2016, the trainer got her into shape for her movie Underworld: Blood Wars with a regimen, done five or six times a week, that she described as “circuit training interspersed with brutal cardio, such as crazy things on a nonmotorized treadmill. That part is torture. But the thing I like about circuit training is that you're never doing one thing for very long. You get to the point where you almost can't bear it, and it changes to something else.”

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek Dazzles Braless In Barbie-Pink Dress

Salma Hayek Dazzles Braless In Barbie-Pink Dress

By Rebecca Cukier

Incredibly Stretchy Yogi

Instagram | Kate Beckinsale

Aside from her punishing workout routine, the Serendipity star is a fan of yoga. In fact, her Instagram feed has some cool yoga posts that show off her incredibly flexible body. Stretching her leg all the way up to her head is just one of Beckinsale’s many amazing talents! Watch the vid below.

As for her diet, she tries to avoid carbs and sugar, which make her “feel very sluggish,” and doesn’t drink alcohol at all, saying “I feel [its effects] very quickly, so I've never actually had an entire glass of anything alcoholic.”

January Jones' Naughty Picture Lands Her In Time Out

Chanel West Coast Proud Of Cheeks-Out Bikini Shots

Loves Her Veggies And Meat

Shutterstock | 2914948

The Van Helsing actress loves her veggies, though she’s not exactly a vegetarian. She told Shape, “I was a vegetarian for a really long time because I am incredibly squeamish about meat. But when I was filming Pearl Harbor, I didn't have enough energy, and the trainer I was working with at the time said ‘You've got to start eating chicken and fish.' So I did, and that helped me.”

The Brit isn’t into fad diets either, recalling how she once added keto-friendly coconut oil to her tea and developed an allergy to it.

“The Crazy Person Traveling With Butter”

Shutterstock | 842245

Here’s a bit of odd trivia about Beckinsale’s diet: She carries butter in her suitcase whenever she travels, Kerrygold grass-fed butter in particular because it’s a little hard to find. She told People, “If I’m going from one city to another I’ll put some in my suitcase to make sure I have it. I’m the crazy person traveling with butter.”

The star says she needs some fat in her diet because without it, she’d have lines on her face. She recalled being put on a low-fat diet while filming Pearl Harbor and looking “so old” as a result. So then it must be true – butter does make everything better!

Read Next

Must Read

Chloë Grace Moretz Stuns Shirtless In Louis Vuitton Jacket

Melissa Gorga Impresses In Strappy Versace Bikini

Why Kate Beckinsale Can't Be In The Same Room As Ryan Reynolds

Zendaya Rocks Thigh-Skimming Miniskirt With Metallic Boots

Salma Hayek Dazzles Braless In Barbie-Pink Dress

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.