Ageless Kate Beckinsale Spills Her Fitness And Diet Secrets

Because Kate Beckinsale is practically synonymous with “ageless,” we all want to know her fitness secrets – so here they are. Be warned, though, they’re not a walk in the park.

Although she’s happy with the results, the 48-year-old British star admits her fitness regimen is tough. “I start out absolutely dreading it, do an incredibly punishing workout, bitch about it the whole time,” she told Shape in an interview. But then, she ends up “feeling 100 percent better when I leave. Working out is basically nature's antidepressant.”

Scroll for the details.