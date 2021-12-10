NBA Rumors: 3 Potential Trades For Sacramento Kings' De'Aaron Fox

Given the current status of their roster, Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported that league executives think the Kings are getting ready to move on from De'Aaron Fox.
That's far from a surprise given they drafted Tyrese Haliburton and Davion Mitchell in back-to-back drafts despite already having a potential franchise point guard:
"The Kings are at a crossroads yet again, with a new interim head coach, a relatively new GM, and a lot of players with uncertain futures, GM Monte McNair drafted two guards in consecutive drafts (Mitchell and Tyrese Haliburton) despite having De’Aaron Fox on the payroll, which suggests to executives around the league that Fox will be his main piece for a big move. But Fox is still Sacramento’s primary source of shot creation. Mitchell hasn’t proved he can run the show. Haliburton seems more like a secondary guy given his athletic limitations," reported O'Connor.
With that in mind, let's take a look at the top 3 teams that should make a run at him.