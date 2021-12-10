NBA Rumors: 3 Potential Trades For Sacramento Kings' De'Aaron Fox

It's been a while since the Sacramento Kings were a competitive NBA team.

They currently have the longest playoff drought in the league and have failed to make it past the WCF since moving to California.

Moreover, even though the team has often picked near the top of the lottery, they've failed to put together a core of young pieces that mesh together.

Also, firing coach Luke Walton one-and-a-half months into the season proves that the franchise is heading nowhere, at least this year.