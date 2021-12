The New England Patriots are the hottest team in the National Football League right now.

Bill Belichick's team started off the season looking poised for a top-3 pick in the upcoming draft. Now, fans and analysts are talking about the Super Bowl.

They're riding a league-best seven-game winning streak and in sole control of their destiny.

But even good things can be better and God knows coach Belichick won't settle for anything less than full domination. And Mac Jones is also aware of that.