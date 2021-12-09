Halle Berry Impresses In Plunging Christian Siriano Minidress

Halle Berry looked straight-up phenomenal while rocking a plunging cocktail minidress at her latest red carpet appearance. The 55-year-old actress, fresh from inking a major Netflix deal amid the success of new Bruised movie 100% ditched the boxing gloves and spandex for a decidedly dolled-up finish this week, also opting for a designer all the celebs are digging right now.

The Oscar winner is fresh from attending the Celebration of Black Cinema & Television in L.A. See what she wore and more below.

Stuns In Corset Cocktail Dress

Scroll for the photo. Halle updated her Instagram yesterday, showing off in a just-above-the-knee and fitted red dress, one going classy and with a dramatic train. The Monster's Ball star had opted for refined silky fabrics, a cinched corset waist detail, plus a plunging neckline - she flaunted her super-toned legs in high heels for a flattering finish.

Instead of going with established labels like Chanel or Gucci, the mom of two shouted out 36-year-old Christian Siriano as she chose his stellar designs.

See The Look Below

Taking to her caption, the Re-Spin founder told fans: "Last night truly filled me up. Thank you so, so much @criticschoice for the Career Achievement Award. It is such an honor that I will never take lightly … and thank you to my friend, @tarajiphenson for presenting me with the award 💕 So grateful."

Quick to comment was supermodel Naomi Campbell, who wrote: "Congratulations @halleberry !!! Beautiful speech." And it was. The actress poignantly remarked on being the only Black woman to win an Academy Award.

Moving Speech

Addressing the crowd, Berry stated:

“I feel heartbroken that no one stands next to me. I also want to say, we should not covet awards. Awards do not define our worth, our talent. So if no one ever stands fucking beside me, it doesn’t mean that we are not worthy and are not doing the work. It doesn’t mean that you’re not excellent," adding:

"Let’s stop coveting that and letting that be the measure of our worth and our success. I hope soon that someone is standing there but if you’re not, know that you’re worth it.”

Christian Siriano Moment

Halle isn't the first celebrity shouting out Siriano this fall. Actress Kate Beckinsale recently donned the American designer, and he's popular with the stars, all-around. His loyalists include "WAP" rapper Cardi B, "Juice" singer Lizzo, plus superstar Jennifer Lopez, with other fans including talk show queen Oprah Winfrey and model Ashley Graham.

Halle has since updated from the People's Choice Awards, writing: "Last night would not have been possible without all of my AMAZING fans, who continue to push me every day."

