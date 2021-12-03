NBA Rumors: Chicago Bulls Could Target Cam Reddish Before 2022 Trade Deadline

Since last season, rumors have been swirling around Cam Reddish and his future with the Atlanta Hawks. Though he fits the timeline of Trae Young, it seems like the Hawks don't consider Reddish part of their long-term plan. In late October, a league executive who spoke to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype revealed that the Hawks explored moving the 22-year-old small forward last season and around the 2021 NBA Draft.

Reddish may remain an official member of the Hawks' roster, but he's still expected to get traded before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

NBA Rumors: Chicago Bulls Could Target Cam Reddish Before 2022 Trade Deadline

Cam Reddish To Chicago Bulls

One of the teams that could express a strong interest in acquiring Reddish this season is the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls are currently establishing an impressive performance in the 2021-22 NBA season, sitting in the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 15-8 record. However, like other aspiring contenders, the Bulls are far from perfect and still have some issues that they need to address on their roster.

According to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, trading for Reddish would give the Bulls the much-needed boost in the wing.

"The Bulls need more wings," Buckley wrote. "And if they share the belief of some that Williams' ultimate NBA home will be the 4 spot, they might want to focus on finding someone who can stick on the wings now and moving forward."

Bulls Improve On Both Ends

Trading for Reddish would make a lot of sense for the Bulls. Reddish would be an upgrade over Javonte Green at the Bulls' starting small forward position. He would give the Bulls a multipositional defender who can create his own shots.

Reddish may have been demoted to the bench in the 2021-22 NBA season, but he's still making his presence felt on both ends of the floor. This season, he's averaging 11.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.1 steals while shooting 41.3 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Part Of Bulls' Long-Term Future

Aside from what he could contribute to the team in the 2021-22 NBA season, Reddish, who just turned 22 in September, could also be part of the Bulls' long-term plan with Lonzo Ball, Patrick Williams, and Zach LaVine.

"Reddish might offer more potential than production, but that—plus his extension eligibility in 2022—could keep his trade cost under control," Buckley wrote. "If he maxes out his natural ability, you're talking about multipositional defense, smooth outside shooting and shot-creation for himself and his teammates."

Cam Reddish Dealing With Injury

Before they could engage him in any trade discussion, the Hawks would first need to make sure that Reddish is 100 percent recovered from his injury. The young small forward is currently on the sideline after reaggravating a wrist injury. As of now, he's being monitored day-to-day and there's no specific timetable of return.

Aside from his current health status, the Hawks' asking price could also be a major factor if Reddish would be moved before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. If they decide to trade him, it would likely be in a deal that would allow them to build a more competitive roster around Trae Young.

