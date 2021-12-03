NBA Rumors: Chicago Bulls Could Target Cam Reddish Before 2022 Trade Deadline

Since last season, rumors have been swirling around Cam Reddish and his future with the Atlanta Hawks. Though he fits the timeline of Trae Young, it seems like the Hawks don't consider Reddish part of their long-term plan. In late October, a league executive who spoke to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype revealed that the Hawks explored moving the 22-year-old small forward last season and around the 2021 NBA Draft.
Reddish may remain an official member of the Hawks' roster, but he's still expected to get traded before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.