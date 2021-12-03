NBA Rumors: Chicago Bulls Could Target Cam Reddish Before 2022 Trade Deadline

One of the teams that could express a strong interest in acquiring Reddish this season is the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls are currently establishing an impressive performance in the 2021-22 NBA season, sitting in the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 15-8 record. However, like other aspiring contenders, the Bulls are far from perfect and still have some issues that they need to address on their roster.

According to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, trading for Reddish would give the Bulls the much-needed boost in the wing.

"The Bulls need more wings," Buckley wrote. "And if they share the belief of some that Williams' ultimate NBA home will be the 4 spot, they might want to focus on finding someone who can stick on the wings now and moving forward."