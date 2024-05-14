Kanye West Once Claimed That Donald Trump Yelled at Him During a Dinner at Mar-a-Lago

Kanye West claimed that during a dinner at Mar-a-Lago in 2022, Donald Trump got angry over the rapper's intentions to run for president in 2024. West claimed that the former President began shouting at him, warning that he would face defeat if he went ahead with a 2024 candidacy, as per Yahoo News.

It's no surprise that Trump opposes West's potential run. West detailed the tumultuous encounter in a two-minute teaser video with a campaign-style vibe, which he shared on Twitter in 2022, just two days after he visited Trump's Florida residence.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By MEGA

"When Trump started basically screaming at me at the table telling me I was going to lose, I mean has that ever worked for anyone in history?" the rapper said. "I'm like whoa hold on, hold on, hold on. You're talking to Ye," he added in the video.

The video was just one of many that the rapper shared on that particular day. West titled the video a "Mar-a-Lago debrief," using it to recount his version of events during his visit to Trump's Florida estate. According to the rapper, Trump was unsettled by West's request for him to be his running mate in 2024. He said, "I think that was like, lower on the list of things that caught him off guard."

In another segment of the video, West claimed that Trump insulted his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. The video censored the insult uttered by Ye, who stated that Trump told him, "You can tell her I said that," according to The Independent.

However, West was offended by the comment. He said, "And I was thinking like, that's the mother of my children." West also touched on his political views briefly in the video. He said, "Since we know, and all the Christians in America that love Trump know that Trump is a conservative, we're going to demand that you hold all policies directly to the Bible."

Accompanying West on his Mar-a-Lago visit was white supremacist Nick Fuentes, whom he claimed left a strong impression on the former president. He said, “It was the fact that I walked in with intelligence. So Trump is really impressed with Nick Fuentes."

Fuentes, known for founding the far-right America First Foundation, has faced accusations of being a white supremacist by the Department of Justice. His presence has stirred controversy, leading to bans from social media platforms like Twitter due to alleged hate speech violations. Fuentes gained notoriety for his history of making antisemitic remarks.

That’s hilarious AF. I almost like Ye for a couple of seconds there. It passed. — jessicaandblake8985 (@butwhy9999) November 25, 2022

Meanwhile, the rapper has been a lightning rod for controversy, particularly after he went on several anti-Semitic rants. Major brands such as Adidas, Balenciaga, and Vogue cut ties with West amid the debacle, bringing his estimated net worth down from $1.5 billion to $400 million. A bombshell report earlier also covered a series of accusations from Yeezy collaborators about troubling behavior from the rapper. This included an allegation from unnamed Yeezy staff that West screened an explicit video of Kardashian during a staff meeting in 2018.