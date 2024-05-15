Khloe Kardashian Takes Kids True and Tatum to Cheer Ex Tristan Thompson At His Basketball Game

Khloe Kardashian did something for her cheating ex-Tristan Thompson that she never did before. The Hulu personality went the extra mile to take their kids- 6-year-old True and over one-year-old Tatum to see their father professionally play basketball in the stadium. It has been reported that the 39-year-old is planning to expand family with the NBA star.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by The Hollywood Curtain

On Monday, May 13, 2024, Thompson's team Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Boston Celtics 109 to 102 in the NBA Playoffs. However, the loss didn't seemingly matter much to the athlete because he was in good spirits to see his "family," ex-Kardashian, and his kids at the courtside cheering for him, per The Sun.

Khloe Kardashian out in Cleveland supporting Tristan Thompson pic.twitter.com/RNakgXpM8q — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 13, 2024

A clip from the game was shared on Boston Celtics' X, formerly Twitter, account, where the reality star walked over to Thompson with their kids, and shared an awkward hug while True ran to stand next to her father, and the 33-year-old lovingly held his son Tatum in his arms and stared off the court.

You gotta love this when you don’t like the Cavs you don’t like the Kardashians this is bigger than that so what is all about that love — milan r miller (@R1milan) May 13, 2024

It is a first for the basketballer to have his ex-partner and his kids cheering him on at the game. Also, it's a first after the former's multiple cheating scandals which broke his relationship with the Good American founder. Despite the drama that unfolded after his infidelities, the ex-couple are trying to peacefully co-parent.

Find out if they are on again or off again — Steve Richards (@Steve_Richards1) May 13, 2024

Fans, who keep reminding Kardashian of Thompson's past, were quick to notice her presence at the games and shared their views on social media. A fan, @Hellhammer9999, appreciated the co-parenting efforts, "Okay hate all yall want want but positive co-parenting Dub." Another fan, @corycooke76, spoke in favor of Kardashian, "She's so amazing."

A ridiculous relationship throughout which Khloe has been treated terribly. She should not be attending Tristan's games to support him. — Don Murphy (@Murph3232) May 14, 2024

Meanwhile, @Murph3232 contradicted and criticized the mother of two, "A ridiculous relationship throughout which Khloe has been treated terribly. She should not be attending Tristan's games to support him."

The Kardashians alum opened up about her feelings for her baby daddy who broke her heart many times. In an episode from their reality show, she said that "she's forgiven Tristan but that doesn't mean she forgot what he did." She explained, "I forgive Tristan for me because I've got to let that s--t go. I need to for myself. I can't move on with my life if I'm holding onto this bulls--t," per E! News.

In fact, some sources have recently claimed that the businesswoman is looking into expanding her family with Thompson. An insider told Heat Magazine, "Khloé should be out dating and opening up her heart to someone new, but she only wants to be in mommy mode. True and Tatum are growing up so fast, and she's already saying she misses having a little one. Of course, the only man in her life right now is Tristan."

#KhloéKardashian Opens Up About her Recent Relationship Status with #TristanThompson: "He's an Incredible Father https://t.co/JY50M3ZsP4 pic.twitter.com/Mt9PhdAuvh — Hard Knock News (@hardknocknews) May 8, 2024

Another source echoed the same narrative with The Sun, "Khloe has always wanted a big family like her sisters and always said she wanted four children. She's seriously considering having a third baby, via surrogate, with Tristan. Their relationship might have been rocky in the past, but he's always been a good dad and she loves co-parenting with him."