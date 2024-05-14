Here's Why 'Vanderpump Rules' Fans Think Ariana Madix is Leaving the Show

The ensemble of Vanderpump Rules was split apart after the season finale. Tom Sandoval tried to talk to his ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix in the episode's last scene on May 7. She quickly left the venue with Daniel Wai, her new lover, and gunned him down. Nevertheless, some VPR viewers now believe that Ariana Madix won't return for Season 12 of the reality series.

Our girl Ariana has removed “Emmy nominated Pump Rules” from her IG bio. pic.twitter.com/uRXbllLbpS — BravoBabe (@thebravobabe_) May 12, 2024

Bravo Babe on X noticed that Madix had deleted Vanderpump Rules from her profile bio. They shared on X, "Our girl Ariana has removed “Emmy nominated Pump Rules” from her IG bio. We’re not jumping the gun here people, I'm just pointing something out." Many fans were happy to see Madix move on from VPR as one wrote in the comments, "Leaving the show would be the best career decision because she’s outgrown the show & the cast, except for Katie, who I feel has also outgrown it. #PumpRules" Another fan wanted her to replace VPR with Love Island and added, "And put in its place Love Island. I might be in the minority but I hope if they start shooting again that she doesn’t come back.."

yep i think shes done her friend group has been shattered and she doesnt need pump rules paycheck anymore — Erika (@orfan4life) May 13, 2024

One more user chimed in, "Whether she’s left the show or the show can’t go on without her I’m glad she stood her ground with her boundaries." The Bravo star's profile now only lists DFH Cocktails, Something About Her, her sandwich store, and Love Island USA. She mentioned her book, Single AF Cocktails, has reached the top of the New York Times bestseller list. Although she has been a part of the show since Season 1, Season 3 was the first in which she was regarded as a main cast member.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌙 Ariana Madix 🌙 (@arianamadix)

In the previous week's season finale, Sandoval made an effort to chat with Madix at a San Francisco party, but Ariana declined. She then became angry with the show's executive producer over her unwillingness to speak with him in public. This time, the other cast members ignored her point of view and instead held her accountable for her lack of greater sportsmanship throughout the reality TV shoot. Based on how the sequences were cut together, the production supported the idea that Madix ought to have been more open to discussing her concerns with Sandoval.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gabe Ginsberg

In response to some of the criticism she's gotten, Madix reiterated why she won't be having any communication at all with her ex on the After Show. As per TooFab, she said, "There's only one person who would benefit from anything that would have happened at that moment and that's him. There's not been one mention of anything the entire summer that sounded anywhere near what is remorse or kindness or anything coming in my direction from him, he knows that this is the last moment he'll have to redeem himself with the audience and I'm not here to facilitate that. Him crying and me looking like a bitch, I'm not here to facilitate that."