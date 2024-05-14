RHOBH Star Kyle Richards Panics After Being Stuck in Her Car With a Rat: ‘What Do I Do?'

After much speculation about a potential departure, Kyle Richards was seen filming for Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Richards, who has been a major figure since the show's debut in 2010, holds the cast together.

On Monday, May 13, the RHOBH star shared that she experienced a major panic when she found herself trapped in her parked car with a rat on her side-view mirror, as reported by People magazine. Richards, who posted a video on her Instagram account to discuss the incident, has been open about her struggles with anxiety on the Bravo reality show.

In the video, she screams "Oh my God" several times, pleading for assistance. "Please help me. What is happening? I've got to get out of my car! I need someone to help me here." She bangs on her windshield to attract a passerby's attention, only to be ignored. She went on, "I need that man to help me but he didn't hear me knock."

In the caption of her post, Richards elaborated, detailing how she ended up in this bizarre situation in the first place. She wrote, "This happened to me today. I stopped for coffee & was sitting in my car looking at emails. Now, before you judge my reaction (yes, a disclaimer is coming) know that at first, my passenger side window was DOWN."

She added, "I was afraid to put my car in reverse because my rear view mirrors would move potentially creating a worse scenario. And I was too afraid to put my legs down where the gas pedal is in case there was a point of entry down there, I also couldn’t feel my legs."

One viewer inquired about how the situation was resolved. Richards replied, "He would not leave!! Maybe five minutes after I stopped the video he dropped down and I did not know where to! So I zoomed out and had to pull over and park for 20 minutes until I could feel my legs again." Richards' daughter, Sophia Umansky, left a series of laughing and crying-laughing emojis on the post.

Interestingly, weak-hearted Richards once starred in the original Halloween as a child actor and its sequel as an adult. Apart from the rat fiasco, Richards on Sunday, May 12, treated her Instagram followers to photos of her black Alexandre Vauthier gown, complete with antlers and floral accents in her hair. She was recently also spotted in front of the Bravo cameras at Sutton Stracke’s Surrealism Ball on Saturday, May 11, according to US Weekly.

Numerous event attendees took to social media, sharing footage of the cameras capturing Richards. Speculation surrounding Richards' potential departure arose following a tumultuous year for the Bravo star. Season 13 of RHOBH, which debuted in October 2023, centered largely on Richards' marital struggles with Mauricio Umansky. Despite facing criticism from her co-stars regarding her reluctance to air her relationship issues publicly, news of Richards' separation from Mauricio eventually aired during the season finale.