Rare Footage Shows Trump With Young Melania and 2-Month-Old Baby Barron, Netizens Deem It 'a PR Stunt'

Amidst the hush money trial in New York, a viral video of former President Donald Trump and Melania Trump, holding baby Barron, has been trending on X, formerly Twitter. The clip was part of a rare commercial for Donald's reality series, The Apprentice, from 2006. While MAGA fans have been gushing over the couple's chemistry, netizens feel differently. Many deemed the video a PR stunt, circulated by Trump's campaign team to silence the growing focus on his alleged affair with Stormy Daniels. User @MysteriousMrC82 inquired on X, "Is this around the time Donnie was getting Stormy?"

Rare footage of Melania as a new mother holding 2 month-old-Barron 🥰



Anybody got any rare footage of Michelle Obama holding her babies? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Wi7u5gfsWF — Patri0tsareinContr0l (@Patri0tContr0l) May 12, 2024



Following suit, a user tweeted, "This must be after his Nevada trip where he was with Karen McDougal and then had a one-night tryst with Stormy Daniels. This is upon his return home to his wife and son. This video is PR." @savethemall72 agreed, "It's probably rare because it's the only time in 18 years that the 3 of them were ever together." Chiming in user @kristilloyd123 added, "Totally staged," while @silvertuke quipped, "Everything about this con man is staged and fake." Meanwhile, user @catsoncampbell opined, "Doubt he even drove that car...just climbed in and pretended to 'park'. Like he pretends with literally everything else."

Doubt he even drove that car; just climbed in and pretended to "park." Like he pretends with literally everything else. — catsoncampbell (@catsoncampbell) May 13, 2024

As the video continued to make waves on social media, user @Im4bluewaves mocked, "LOL it’s a commercial for The Apprentice nothing else, just publicity." @Laureengibbslan warned, "...You think this is a good thing to post and call yourself a 'patriot'. He was fooling around at this time when Barron was months old. He is a narcissistic con man and you have been conned."

Former Playboy model Karen McDougal is alleging an affair more than a decade ago with Donald Trump. Fighting back tears, she says, "I'm really sorry for that. I know it's a wrong thing to do." https://t.co/qeAjICn2xD pic.twitter.com/49iCJl7TTW — CNN (@CNN) March 23, 2018

As per USA Today, playboy model, Karen McDougal, confessed to being in a relationship with Trump, and the timeline coincides with when the video was clicked. McDougal later apologized to the former first lady in a 2018 interview on CNN, "What can you say except I'm sorry?" she told the host Anderson Cooper, "I'm sorry. I wouldn't want it done to me." McDougal also acknowledged that she was aware of Trump's marital status at the time of their affair, but she was hesitant to mention it because "she felt guilty."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer

"After we had been intimate, he tried to pay me, and I didn't know how to take that," McDougal said. "I've never been offered money like that. I looked at him and said, 'I'm not that type of girl." She continued, "And he said, 'Oh...You're really special,'" McDougal admitted that it 'hurt' her when he saw her 'in that light'. Their relationship allegedly lasted for ten months. She claimed to have broken it off in April 2007 after feeling guilty. As per USA Today, Daniels also confessed had a consensual relationship with the Republican leader in 2006, right after Melania gave birth to Barron. However, Trump has repeatedly denied the claim.