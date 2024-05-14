Sabrina Carpenter’s Boyfriend Barry Hosted a Birthday Party For Her Which Had THIS Celeb on Her Cake

Sabrina Carpenter celebrated a party hosted by her boyfriend, Barry Keoghan, at the DUMBO House in Brooklyn on Saturday with a hundred of her friends. The celebration was an extravagant get-together with close friends and family and a dash of A-list attendees. As reported by People, the 24-year-old Ice Spice posted a video of Carpenter blowing out the candles on her cake on her Instagram Stories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabrina Carpenter (@sabrinacarpenter)

The cake had a meme image of Leonardo DiCaprio and the actor's selfie, cropped to resemble a Snapchat message. The caption read, "Nooo don't turn 25 [you're] so sexy aha." A recurrent joke about the actor's love life—specifically, that he doesn't date women above 25—is parodied in the meme. , Carpenter looked stunning in a butter-yellow mini dress with an open back and side split.

The character played by Kate Hudson in the beloved movie How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days served as the inspiration for the outfit, according to designer Jared Ellner. A golden teardrop diamond necklace, a pair of strappy gold Christian Louboutin shoes, and an exquisite white Hermès Kelly purse completed the singer's ensemble. Hudson also commented on her Instagram post referring to her hit 'Espresso', "That’s that Andie Anderson Espresso."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dave Benett

Additionally, Keoghan and Carpenter celebrated their first birthdays together on Saturday following coming out with their relationship earlier this year. Keoghan supported his girlfriend as she played on the Coachella main stage last month, and they just took a photo together at the top of the steps at the Met Gala before attending the elegant event.

They first met, according to E! News, on September 28, when they went to a Givenchy show during Paris Fashion Week. Carpenter looked amazing in a silky black dress at the event, then posed in the front row with fellow Disney Channel star Dove Cameron. Keoghan, meanwhile, was seen at the function sporting a bomber jacket and black pants.

Spotted at our #Grammys after party: Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter. See more celebs at Bar Marmont with fellow hosts @MarkRonson and @Gucci. https://t.co/QXDOkYMN3L pic.twitter.com/3E0wyh2Jl1 — W Magazine (@wmag) February 6, 2024

On February 4 this year, Carpenter and Keoghan seemed to 'soft launch' their romance at the Grammy Awards afterparty hosted by Gucci, Mark Ronson, and W Magazine. Even though they didn't appear together on the red carpet, they were seen cozying up during the event.

Later, W Magazine released a picture of the pair on X, in which Carpenter held a drink in front of her face as Keoghan giggled while covering his lips. At the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty on March 10, Carpenter and Keoghan made their red carpet debut together after the Oscars on March 10. The two were seen smiling side by side at the event and then taking a picture of each other.

As reported by People, they were seen covering their lips in the photo, with Keoghan wearing a friendship bracelet that seemed to be dedicated to the singer. The vibrant piece of jewelry, which he wore to Vanity Fair and Instagram's Vanities Party, had a heart symbol and seemed to be a beaded spelling of the word 'Sabrina.'