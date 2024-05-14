Trump Torched After Claiming 100K NJ MAGA Fans Were Barred From NY Court: ‘Delusional Maniac’

Social media users chastized former president Donald Trump after he made a brazen claim outside the New York courtroom where he's on trial. Michael Cohen, the star witness for the prosecution in the criminal hush money trial against Trump, was scheduled to testify on May 13 when the business magnate ranted to reporters outside the courthouse, as per Newsweek.

Trump: Including the fact that we have thousands of people, 100,000 people in New Jersey. They would like to show their support. It is like an armed camp outside. You can't get one person within three blocks of this courthouse. pic.twitter.com/ILBnyExylR — Acyn (@Acyn) May 13, 2024

"What this judge [Juan Merchan] is getting away with is disgraceful. Including the fact that we have thousands of people, we had 100,000 people in New Jersey, they would like to show their support," Trump said, referring to his New Jersey campaign stop on May 11, Mediaite reported.

"It is like an armed camp outside. You can't get one person within three blocks of this courthouse," Trump stated while being accompanied by his son Eric Trump, Senators J.D. Vance and Tommy Tuberville, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, Alina Habba, Boris Epshteyn, among others. Social media was quick to call out Trump's lies after a video of the rant was posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Bro nobody is showing up to protest for you 🤡 — Four Years Better (@FourYearsBetter) May 13, 2024

A user slammed, "There are many Trump courthouse videos that play out exactly like this. No problem with access. No Trump supporters." "What a lying delusional maniac," chimed another. Reiterating similar sentiments a user slammed Trump for not even having his family's support. "This ain't it. You can't get your WIFE and most of your kids to come see you. Who cares about 100k made-up strangers?"

The point is to lie. That’s how trump divides people. He tells a lie. And the honest folks point it out. And the lying sacks of cat poop agree with the lie. Then trump watches Americans side against one another and repeats the lie and adds a lie about the people telling the truth — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) May 13, 2024

Meanwhile, another user chose to attack the media instead for not fact-checking Trump's claims. He wrote, "If MSM was properly doing its job telling the American people the truth, they would cut to a street cam and pan the area outside at the courthouse showing virtually no supporters at the very moment Trump states one can’t get within blocks of the courthouse because of his supporters."

Just as a btw, there were def thousands of Jersey Shore types who stayed for the first half of Trump’s rally before being bored to death, but I’ve seen a rally crowd of 100,000, and Trump’s wasn’t. https://t.co/2NotPmZwaP pic.twitter.com/G1idrVAfY4 — Jesse Lee (@JesseCharlesLee) May 13, 2024

Netizens continued to debunk Trump's inflated crowd claims. A user said, "The venue in NJ didn’t hold 100K people. More like 20K. And it was ½ full." Another user took a swipe at both Trump and his supporters. "This unhinged conman is objectively, delusionally insane, and he is worshipped by millions of brainless people. It's terrifying."

User @bemidjijohn added, "If this were true (it's not) then why aren't there masses of Trump supporters in a 3-block perimeter? Every day of the trial there's been a clear area just outside the courthouse for both supporters and protesters, and at most a couple dozen people show up." Trump has previously also falsely claimed that the New York Court isn't allowing MAGA protestors.



Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Segar-Pool

CNN fact-checked his claim, explaining that a designated protest zone nearby allows public access to trial proceedings. Even though security measures include street closures, the courthouse remains fully accessible. The truth is that only a few Trump supporters showed up — initially about a hundred, but lately as low as three supporters were spotted by reporters.