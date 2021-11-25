NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers Shuts Down Doubts On His Toe Injury With Hilarious Rant

Rodgers didn't care for the report and called out Molly Knight for spreading that story, stating that he wants an apology from her and her editor:
“It’s actually called disinformation when you perpetuate false information about an individual,” The QB told the media, per NBC Sports. “I have a fractured toe. So I expect a full apology from Molly Knight and whoever her editors was. I did get a kick out of reading that article. That was very, very interesting. But, no, I never heard of COVID toe before. Pat made a joke about it on the show, and I mentioned yesterday that it’s, you know, worse than a turf toe, and it must be a bone issue. I can’t believe I have to again come on the air and talk about my medical information. But, yeah, I have a fractured toe. I’ve never heard of COVID toe before. I have no lesions on my feet. That’s just a classic case of disinformation. It’s surprising coming from what used to be a reputable journalistic institution, but that’s the world we live in these days.”
Rodgers went as far as to show his toe in front of the camera during his speech to prove that it wasn't purple or even swollen.