NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers Shuts Down Doubts On His Toe Injury With Hilarious Rant

Until last season, Aaron Rodgers' name was only brought up when people talked about the best quarterbacks in NFL history.

As of late, however, the Green Bay Packers superstar has found a way to make the news for different reasons.

First, it was his stand-off with the Packers and his threats to retire if he wasn't traded. Then, it was his vaccination fiasco and now, it all has to do with his toe injury and the possibility of him having "Covid toe".