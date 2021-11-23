Kim Kardashian Shows Off Bikini Body Amid Pete Davidson Romance

famous relationships
Shutterstock | 2914948

Rebecca Cukier

Kim Kardashian is stripping down to a tiny bikini in her hot tub as she fronts media outlets for "confirming" her romance with SNL star Pete Davidson. The 41-year-old reality star and SKIMS founder made headlines earlier this month for publicly holding hands with 28-year-old Pete - the latest sees the ex to singer Ariana Grande photographed with a hickey after seeing Kim.

Amid all the buzz, Kim is reminding her Instagram followers that her bikini game is strong. See the photos and juicy details below.

Rebound Romance With Pete Davidson

Shutterstock | 3459434

Scroll for Kim's snap. Pete, who has dated stars including actress Kate Beckinsale and model Kaia Gerber alongside his 2018 engagement to Ariana Grande, was spotted with what looked like a hickey this week. The woman he's reportedly dating, meanwhile, is broadcasting her flawless bikini body for her 264 million IG followers.

Snapped by a purple sunset backdrop, Kim posed thigh-deep in her hot tub, wearing the tiniest strapless bikini in gray-black. Makeup-free, the mom of four showed off her 24-inch waist, killer hips, and famous cleavage.

See The Photo Below

KKW Beauty founder Kim sent out rock-hard abs as well as curves, with a long braid completing the unfussy swimwear look. "My happy place," the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wrote for a total 6.4 million+ likes.

These two aren't just holding hands, though. Per The Daily Mail, Kim and Peter were "giggling like lovestruck teenagers" during a recent Malibu date. The two co-starred on SNL this year - they've been sparking dating rumors ever since. More after the photo.

Dating For Real?

Shutterstock | 1595156

While a recent Instagram post from Kim featured Pete in a shot also including mom Kris Jenner and rapper Flava Flav, sources are saying Pete is planning the perfect Christmas for Kim, this year divorcing 44-year-old husband Kanye West.

“He has been asking friends and Kim’s family members on some ideas and he is looking to take her somewhere and create an experience that she will always remember over getting her a purse or jewelry or a car or something like that,” an insider dished to Hollywood Life.

Shopping For Hollywood's Queen Bee

Continuing, the source suggested Pete is bargain-hunting for Kim, whose tastes are hardly low-key.

“He has been joking to friends that he hopes he can find something for her on Black Friday that she’ll like that would in turn buy him some time for the actual gift he has in mind. His main goal is to make it as unique as possible because at the end of the day, what do you get the person who literally has everything?” they added.

