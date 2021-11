Just when everybody thought they were safe from Bill Belichick's team, the New England Patriots are once again a dominant force in the NFL.

The Patriots are right back in the race for the AFC East and now ride a 5-game winning streak after thrashing the Atlanta Falcons 25-0 on the road.

They trail the Buffalo Bills by just half a game for the top of the division and look like the scrappy, pesky, and complicated team that could take down a contender any given night.