Thylane Blondeau, the world's "most beautiful" girl is in her underwear and earning cash from it. The 20-year-old French sensation and 2021 Fendi #Peekaboo face has been making headlines this year as her profile rises, with her new gig seeing her front lingerie brand Etam.

Earlier this week, a photo of the blue-eyed beauty popped up on Etam's Instagram, and it was belted jeans, '90s vibes, and a skimpy bralette as Thylane stunned the camera all over again. Check it out below.