A barrier separates visitors and lions at New York's Bronx Zoo, but it didn't stop one woman from jumping in the enclosure.

Wearing a blonde wig and holding a bouquet of roses, the woman danced, shouted at the lions, and threw $100 dollar bills in the air, according to video footage that went viral on social media and can be viewed below.

Believed to be Brooklyn animal lover Myah Autry, the woman has previously pulled similar stunts.

More on this bizarre story below.