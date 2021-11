William Jackson Harper has won fans' hearts with his role as Marcus in Love Life and everyone just wants him to have his happy ending.

The second season of the HBO Max series shifted from Darby to Marcus - a 30-something newly-divorced guy who is navigating the dating world again.

With lots of challenges and even a pandemic getting in the way, it wasn't easy for Marcus to find love again. His story's ending isn't the perfect romance but creators thought it was more fitting for the character.