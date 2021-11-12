Arby's Announces French Fry-Flavored Vodka

The fast food chain Arby's made an interesting and somewhat unexpected announcement on Thursday, revealing that it is launching a French fry-flavored vodka.

The spirit will be available for $59.99 on November 18, and it will pay homage to "the flavor profiles of Arby's classic curly fries and their recently-debuted crinkle fries," according to a report from People magazine.

Several different fry-infused drinks will be available at the fast food chain for a limited time, in various states across the nation.

Read more below.