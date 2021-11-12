Arby's Announces French Fry-Flavored Vodka

News
The fast food chain Arby's made an interesting and somewhat unexpected announcement on Thursday, revealing that it is launching a French fry-flavored vodka.

The spirit will be available for $59.99 on November 18, and it will pay homage to "the flavor profiles of Arby's classic curly fries and their recently-debuted crinkle fries," according to a report from People magazine.

Several different fry-infused drinks will be available at the fast food chain for a limited time, in various states across the nation.

Curly Fry & Crinkle Fry

According to Arby's, the Curly Fry Vodka is "distilled with cayenne, paprika, onion and garlic, and preserves the distinguished and authentic flavor profile of the traditional Arby's Curly Fry."

The Crinkle Fry Vodka, meanwhile, is "a subtle tribute to its namesake, made with real kosher salt and sugar to honor the rich tradition of salted potato shapes."

In addition, Arby's and Iron Chef America winner Justin Sutherland will share a few innovative Bloody Mary recipes on social media, some of which will include mozzarella stick toppers and Horsey sauce.

Taking Things One Step Further

In a statement, Arby's chief marketing officer Patrick Schwing said that the company is launching the unusual products because it feels like the time has come to take one step further in terms of fries.

"Though we've mastered the art of drive-thru fries, we wanted to take it one step further by making them 80-proof. Being a potato-based liquor, this limited edition vodka is infused with Crinkle and Curly Fry flavor so Arby's fans who are of legal drinking age can responsibly enjoy our menu from bag to bottle," Schwing said.

Reactions

Shutterstock | 349291

According to Fox Business, Arby's French fry-based vodka will be available in California, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

But some aren't too impressed with the idea, at least according to posts on social media websites like Twitter.

"Before making the suggested Bloody Mary, I tried @Arbys Crinkle Fry and Curly Fry Vodka straight up ahead of next week’s release. It’s a good gimmick, but I couldn’t for the life of me taste any fry flavor," reporter Darren Rovell wrote on Twitter.

Weird Fast Food Items

Over the years, American fast food chains have introduced some truly strange items, according to BuzzFeed.

Pizza Hut, for example, introduces in the United Kingdom and the Middle East a unique pizza with 10 hamburgers added to the crust. McDonald's Japan, for example, launched in 2012 the Gracoro burger -- the patty was stuffed with shrimp, white sauce, and macaroni.

KFC, meanwhile, introduced in the Philippines in 2015 the so-called Double Dog, a hot dog with fried chicken as the bun. A year earlier, KFC Australia released the Popcorn Chicken Nacho Box.

