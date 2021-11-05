Miley Cyrus Honors Dolly Parton With '80s-Inspired Gucci Look

They share a special bond that has lasted all of her life, so it's no wonder that Miley Cyrus chose to honor godmother Dolly Parton at the star-studded Gucci Love Parade on November 3.
Hitting up the Hollywood Boulevard runway show in a glimmering blue fringe maxi dress with lavish feather details, Cyrus, who's also the face of Gucci's Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau Perfume, channeled the 75-year-old country icon's legendary look with an '80s-inspired hairstyle. The 28-year-old pop star later shared pics from the event on Instagram, snagging 1.5 million likes from her legion of followers.
Aside from being a beloved family member, Parton has served as a source of inspiration for the "Wrecking Ball" singer on numerous occasions. Read about their close relationship below.