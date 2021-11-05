Miley Cyrus Honors Dolly Parton With '80s-Inspired Gucci Look

Parton, who says she's Cyrus' "honorary godmother," has been there for the young musician every step of the way. However, despite serving as a mentor for many years, the 11-time Grammy Award winner made it clear that she prefers to be a guiding influence rather than give her goddaughter advice.

“I’ve told her some things that I think are valuable and that she uses, but I’d rather live an example,” Parton told People in 2019. “[I’d rather] be an example rather than just try to tell somebody to do this, do that because I don’t think that’s right."

According to the country superstar, Cyrus doesn't need any words of wisdom from anyone.

"Who am I to tell Miley what to do? Lord, I’ve done everything, and what I ain’t done, I intend to. She’s going to do that, too," Parton pointed out. "But Miley’s smart; Miley knows what she’s doing. I know we think she doesn’t, and she might not every minute, but I still know that she’s got good stuff in her.”

The "9 to 5" singer further explained why she refuses to give advice to the 28-year-old: "Everybody’s different. You’ve got your own journey. And some people are going to help you along the way and they can kick a few rocks out of the road for you, but you got to walk it.”