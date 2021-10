Jennifer Tilly makes her way back to the small screen in the new Chucky TV series and fans are delighted to see her on board.

While the actress has long been confirmed to be reprising her role as "Tiffany Valentine" in the franchise, people were surprised that she popped up in the screen as early as the premiere episode.

Her cameo, however, is discreet and only eagle-eyed fans were able to spot her.

Scroll down to see Tilly's first appearance in the new series.