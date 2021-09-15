'Schumacher' Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know So Far

Former 1 race car driver Michael Schumacher's life and career has been chronicled for a new Netflix documentary, Schumacher.

Co-directed by Hanns-Bruno Kammertöns, Vanessa Nöcker, and Michael Wech, and produced by Nöcker and Benjamin Seikel, the sports film will allow viewers to better understand the world-renowned star, as well as the devastating injury he suffered skiing that turned his life upside-down.

The film will include plenty of unseen footage of Schumacher, as well as a rare update from his wife, Corrina Schumacher.