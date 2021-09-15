Trending Stories
'Schumacher' Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know So Far

Michael Schumacher stands with hands on hips in white shirt.
Shutterstock | 883058
Movies
Lindsay Cronin

Former 1 race car driver Michael Schumacher's life and career has been chronicled for a new Netflix documentary, Schumacher.

Co-directed by Hanns-Bruno Kammertöns, Vanessa Nöcker, and Michael Wech, and produced by Nöcker and Benjamin Seikel, the sports film will allow viewers to better understand the world-renowned star, as well as the devastating injury he suffered skiing that turned his life upside-down.

The film will include plenty of unseen footage of Schumacher, as well as a rare update from his wife, Corrina Schumacher.

When Is The Release Date Of 'Schumacher?'

Michael Schumacher wears a red racing outfit.
Shutterstock | 163383102

Netflix begins streaming the highly anticipated Schumacher film on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

The official trailer for Schumacher can be viewed on YouTube. In it, a number of Schumacher's loved ones and peers were seen.

Although the commentary given by many of the film's stars was in German, subtitles made it possible for fans to better understand just who Schumacher was, and how he became so successful in the world of F1 racing.

Who Is In the Cast Of 'Schumacher?'

Michael Schumacher drives red race car.
Shutterstock | 271335346

According to a report shared by Deadline in July, Schumacher will feature interviews with a number of members of Michael Schumacher's family, including his wife, Corinna Schumacher, his father, Rolf, his brother Ralf, and his two children, Gina-Maria and Mick.

The upcoming Netflix film will also see comments from a number of prominent figures of the Formula One race world, including, Jean Todt, Bernie Ecclestone, Sebastian Vettel, Mika Häkkinen, Damon Hill, Flavio Briatore, and David Coulthard.

There will be plenty to enjoy for race fans.

What Is 'Schumacher' About?

Michael Schumacher wears a suit and white shirt.
Shutterstock | 1099136

According to a description shared by Netflix on its official website, Schumacher, a one hour and 52 minute-film, will give viewers an inside look at the incredible life of Michael Schumacher, one of the most famous F1 race car drivers, through exclusive interviews, as well as archival footage.

The streaming platform also said, on their website, that the sports documentary traces an intimate portrait of Schumacher's life, giving a nod to the fact that the race car driver is a seven-time Formula 1 champion.

The film will uncover things about Schumacher that many never knew.

Corrina Schumacher Opened Up About Michael's Condition In The Film

Michael Schumacher wears a red race car driver outfit.
Shutterstock | 8057

While updates on Michael Schumacher have been few and far between ever since he suffered a severe brain injury while skiing with his son in 2013, Corinna Schumacher spoke of his condition in the film.

“Michael is here. Different, but he’s here, and that gives us strength, I find,” she said, according to a report from the Independent. "We’re together. We live together at home. We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he’s comfortable. And to simply make him feel our family, our bond."

