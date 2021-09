Jenelle Evans recently hosted an online Q & A with her fans and followers on Instagram. And, as she sat at home in a hat, glasses and braids, the former Teen Mom 2 cast member answered a question from a fan, who wanted to know if the mother of three missed appearing on the MTV reality series.

"Hey!! Do you ever miss being on Teen Mom?" the person asked, according to a report shared by The Sun on Saturday, September 11.

Find out how Jenelle answered below.