Kylie Jenner Makes Statement About Missing 2021 MET Gala

Scroll for photos. Tonight sees the cream of Hollywood elite gracing the MET Gala in New York City. Already photographed making their arrivals have been Vogue editor Anna Wintour, Keke Palmer, and James Corden, but there are absentees this year. Not attending alongside Jenner are rapper Nicki Minaj and actress Zendaya.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Monday, Lip Kit queen Kylie shared throwbacks from prior appearances, saying: "I'm so sad I couldn't make it this year." She added: "I can't wait to see all the looks."