Kylie Jenner Makes Statement About Missing 2021 MET Gala

Kylie Jenner has spoken out about her absence at this year's MET Gala. The 24-year-old makeup mogul, fresh from confirming her second pregnancy, will not be gracing the red carpet at fashion's most high-profile event this year, and she made a statement on Instagram about being a no-show. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, one of the gala's most-photographed faces as she proves a yearly attendee, will likely be home rocking her bump, although she didn't go as far as to confirm the full details.