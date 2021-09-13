Trending Stories
NBA Rumors: Trading For Seth Curry Makes Sense For LA Lakers

Seth Curry going for a lay up
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Seth_Curry_Mavericks.jpg
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Seth Curry might be a good addition to the Lakers' roster. After failing to defend their throne last season, the Los Angeles Lakers became more aggressive in upgrading their roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis this summer. Aside from the addition of a third star in Russell Westbrook, the Lakers also acquired solid veteran role players such as DeAndre Jordan, Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza, Kent Bazemore, Wayne Ellington, Malik Monk, and Kendrick Nunn and brought back Rajon Rondo and Dwight Howard to Los Angeles.

Even though the Lakers are already considered one of the heavy favorites to win the NBA championship title next year, they don't seem to be done making moves yet.

Seth Curry To LA Lakers

Seth Curry wearing a Trail Blazers' jersey
Frenchieinportland | Wikimedia Commons

One of the most intriguing trade targets for the Lakers is veteran shooting guard Seth Curry of the Los Angeles Lakers. Seth may not be the Curry all Lakers' fans are dreaming to pair with James in Los Angeles, but he would also be an interesting addition to the Purple and Gold.

As of now, the Sixers haven't shown any sign that they are planning to trade Curry. However, according to AJ Gonzales of Sports Illustrated, the Lakers could acquire Curry if they participate in the potential Ben Simmons blockbuster trade.

Four-Team Blockbuster Trade Sends Seth Curry To Lakers

Seth Curry wearing Duke's warmup shirt
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Seth_Curry_warmup.jpg

In his article, Gonzales discussed a hypothetical four-team trade that would allow the Lakers to get Curry from the Sixers. In the proposed trade scenario by Sam Quinn of CBS Sports, the Lakers would acquire Curry, the Sixers would land Ricky Rubio, Christian Wood, Collin Sexton, and a 2024 first-round pick, the Houston Rockets would receive Talen Horton-Tucker, Isaac Okoro, and a top-five protected 2022 first-round pick, and the Cleveland Cavaliers would obtain Simmons.

If the trade becomes a reality, it would help all four teams to improve their roster.

Seth Curry Improves Lakers' Outside Shooting

Though it would cost them a young and promising player like Horton Tucker, Grasso believes trading for Curry would make a lot of sense for the Lakers.

"Seth Curry has the same shooting stroke as the rest of his family, as he has a career %44 from beyond the arc. Over his last three seasons, his outside shooting touch has averaged %45. Seth Curry is a knock-down shooter," Grasso wrote. "This would be a terrific acquisition for the Lakers. Outside shooting to spread for the floor for two of the best playmakers in the NBA (LeBron James and Russell Westbrook) would make their offense lethal."

Seth Curry's On-Court Impact On Lakers

The potential arrival of Curry in Los Angeles would greatly benefit James, Westbrook, and Davis. Having an elite three-point shooter like Curry would make it easier for them to penetrate the basket or kick the ball out when they are trapped by the opposing team's defense.

Seth may be against the idea of teaming up with Stephen Curry, but the same thing cannot be said of joining forces with his former rival LeBron. Playing alongside James in Los Angeles would give Seth a realistic chance of reaching the NBA Finals and winning his first NBA championship title next season.

