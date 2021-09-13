NBA Rumors: Trading For Seth Curry Makes Sense For LA Lakers

Seth Curry might be a good addition to the Lakers' roster. After failing to defend their throne last season, the Los Angeles Lakers became more aggressive in upgrading their roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis this summer. Aside from the addition of a third star in Russell Westbrook, the Lakers also acquired solid veteran role players such as DeAndre Jordan, Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza, Kent Bazemore, Wayne Ellington, Malik Monk, and Kendrick Nunn and brought back Rajon Rondo and Dwight Howard to Los Angeles.

Even though the Lakers are already considered one of the heavy favorites to win the NBA championship title next year, they don't seem to be done making moves yet.