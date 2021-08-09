Jessica Simpson Stuns In Pantless Fringe At Sunset

Jessica Simpson is stunning while going leggy and backed by a gorgeous sunset in another flawless promo for her Jessica Simpson Style brand. The 40-year-old actress and fashion mogul, whose best-selling brand turned $1 billion in 2015 sales, is fresh from featuring on the label's Instagram, where a Monday photo kicked off the week with country vibes, plenty of fringe, and the mom of three's killer figure following her 2019 weight loss.

Jessica, who dropped 100 pounds two years ago, seems to have kept up the healthy lifestyle.