Penelope Cruz Wows With 'Bond' Ocean Exit In Plunging Swimsuit

Penelope Cruz is dropping jaws at 47 while exiting the ocean in a plunging red Versace swimsuit. The Vicky Christina Barcelona actress, whose swimsuit body has been dominating headlines amid her summer 2021 travels, was back to being chased by the paparazzi this week as photos of her Italian vacation emerge. Penelope, whose Sardinia bathing suits fronted media outlets just weeks ago, stunned the cameras in her luxury swimwear, with fans definitely noticing that age is but a number for the Woody Allen muse.