Penelope Cruz Wows With 'Bond' Ocean Exit In Plunging Swimsuit

Penelope Cruz close up
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Penelope Cruz is dropping jaws at 47 while exiting the ocean in a plunging red Versace swimsuit. The Vicky Christina Barcelona actress, whose swimsuit body has been dominating headlines amid her summer 2021 travels, was back to being chased by the paparazzi this week as photos of her Italian vacation emerge. Penelope, whose Sardinia bathing suits fronted media outlets just weeks ago, stunned the cameras in her luxury swimwear, with fans definitely noticing that age is but a number for the Woody Allen muse.

Stuns On Beach At 47

Penelope Cruz in long gown
Gettyimages | Carlos Alvarez

Scroll for the photos. Cruz has been vacationing with No Country For Old Men actor husband Javier Bardem, plus the two children the couple shares.

Snapped in skimpy Daisy Dukes as she rocked a logo-embossed and low-cut red one-piece, Penelope wowed while walking her dog on Italian shores on Monday. The Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides star went leggy in two looks as she switched things up - a different pair of swim shorts were also photographed as Penelope enjoyed the shore.

See The Photos Below

While casual snaps showed the mom of two chilling with her pooch, a moment bringing the actress exiting sea waters quickly drew comparisons to iconic 007 James Bond franchise's "Bond Girl" moments - Penelope wasn't a million miles off Oscar winner Halle Berry's famous swimsuit exit as she waded towards dry land while showing off her figure.

Cruz, who also sported Ray-Ban shades and shouted out sportswear giant Nike via her swim shorts, was also photographed drying off with a towel after her dip. Click here for the photos - scroll for more.

Scroll For More Photos

Penelope Cruz in gown and pearls
Gettyimages | Amy Sussman

The actress, whose 10-year-old son Leo and 7-year-old daughter Luna had their faces blurred in the paparazzi images, also doesn't seem to need the press to make a swimwear headline these days. Earlier this year, 54-year-old MCU actress Salma Hayek dropped side-by-side photos of the two of them as she wished Penelope a happy birthday. Hayek and Cruz co-starred in 2006 movie Bandidas.

Penelope, who joins the long list of age-defying celebrities, has also been opening up on beauty - and it isn't what fans might have expected.

Unusual Beauty Reveal

In 2017, In Style profiled Cruz, asking her when she feels at her most beautiful. The Oscar winner replied:

"When I’m serene, relaxed, and present and I’m able to have gratitude for all that I have. That’s when beauty can be there. Otherwise, it doesn't matter what my hair looks like or what makeup I put on."

Penelope has, however, name-dropped a beauty brand she seems to love, this summer shouting out Lancôme and writing: "@lancomeofficial I can’t believe it’s been 30 years from the first time I tried this amazing perfume! #tresor #lancome @isabellarossellini."

