Jessica Simpson Impresses In Daisy Dukes After 100-Pound Weight Loss

Jessica Simpson has been slipping back into her Daisy Dukes following shedding 100 pounds, and she's looking better than ever. The 40-year-old actress, singer, and fashion mogul, whose Daisy Dukes look became iconic after 2005 movie The Dukes of Hazzard, has been steadily wowing her fans since dropping 100 pounds in 2019, with a series of photos this year proving 40 is the new 20. Jessica's clothing brand, which turned $1 billion in 2015 sales, has been featuring its CEO - and not just in any look. Check it out below.