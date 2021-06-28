Trending Stories
Basketball

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons Could Be Traded To Kings For Buddy Hield, Marvin Bagley III & No. 9 Pick

Celebrities

Olympian Shawn Johnson's Daughter Is Already Showing Off Her Gymnastics Skills

Celebrities

Savannah Chrisley Reveals 'Long Torso' Problem In Bodysuit

Celebrities

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Rocks 'Tinkerbell' Dress Impressing Simone Biles

Basketball

Pacers Could Acquire CJ McCollum For Malcolm Brogdon & TJ Warren In Proposed Deal

Basketball

Warriors Could Trade Kelly Oubre Jr. & No. 14 Pick For Myles Turner, 'Bleacher Report' Suggests

Jessica Simpson Impresses In Daisy Dukes After 100-Pound Weight Loss

Jessica Simpson smiling close up
Shutterstock
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Jessica Simpson has been slipping back into her Daisy Dukes following shedding 100 pounds, and she's looking better than ever. The 40-year-old actress, singer, and fashion mogul, whose Daisy Dukes look became iconic after 2005 movie The Dukes of Hazzard, has been steadily wowing her fans since dropping 100 pounds in 2019, with a series of photos this year proving 40 is the new 20. Jessica's clothing brand, which turned $1 billion in 2015 sales, has been featuring its CEO - and not just in any look. Check it out below.

Back In Her Daisy Dukes

Jessica Simpson walking at home in pants
JessicaSimpson/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Jessica dropped the weight in just six months after welcoming third baby Birdie Mae two years ago - the Jessica Simpson Style founder has since revealed tipping the scales in "the high two hundreds," this year admitting she actually has no idea how much she weighs as she's thrown her scales out.

Proving she's beautiful at any size, the blonde was snapped by an RV and in surfer girl mode-come-picnic vibes as she posed in a yellow-and-white checkered shirt look, of course rocking the famous shorts.

See The Photo Below

Throwing out her famous toned legs and her golden tan, Jessica went for a sassy and bombshell vibe as she rocked her knotted-up tee all country, with the pea green RV setting affording Southern energy as Simpson ensured fans stock their online carts with her brand.

"People are shocked that they like my brand. Maybe 'cause it's not that expensive? Or maybe because I was a cheesy pop star back in the day? I have no idea," the star told CBS in 2017.

How She Dropped 100 Pounds

Jessica Simpson in shorts and heels
JessicaSimpsonStyle/Instagram

Jessica's calorie-controlled diet, one heavy on the eggs, was broken down by trainer Harley Pasternak back in 2019. He revealed all to Hollywood Life, telling the media outlet:

“She would eat one whole egg and three egg whites for breakfast, scrambled with a bowl of blackberries. For lunch she would have a salad with grilled chicken and grilled fish with salad and vegetables for dinner. As for snacks, she would have almonds and sometimes green beans with Parmesan cheese on top."

See more photos below.

Fans Thinking She's Too Skinny

In 2020, Simpson slipped into a 14-year-old pair of True Religion jeans to celebrate the final hours of her thirties, but the selfies shared to her Instagram garnered some negativity. Fans were calling the mom of three too "skinny," even saying: "This is the look of anorexia."

Jessica has revealed a balanced lifestyle since the dramatic weight loss, even admitting she treats herself to mac and cheese, also working out before her "kiddos" are up. In October 2020, the star also shared her massive Halloween candy stash.

Latest Headlines

Kawhi Leonard 'Unhappy' With LA Clippers Medical Staff For Poor Handling Of Injury, Says Skip Bayless

June 27, 2021

Britney Spears' Ex Talks About Her Desire For A Baby

June 27, 2021

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons Could Be Traded To Kings For Buddy Hield, Marvin Bagley III & No. 9 Pick

June 27, 2021

Pacers Could Acquire CJ McCollum For Malcolm Brogdon & TJ Warren In Proposed Deal

June 27, 2021

Olivia Culpo Rocks Swimsuit With Heels Doubling As 'Flippers'

June 27, 2021

Proposed Bulls-Thunder Trade Would Send Kemba Walker To Chicago For White, Satoransky & Aminu

June 27, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.