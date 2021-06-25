OKC Thunder Could Trade Kemba Walker To Mavericks For Kristaps Porzingis, Dwight Powell & Two Pick Swaps, Per 'Bleacher Report'

It has only been a week since veteran point guard Kemba Walker was traded by the Boston Celtics, but rumors have already started swirling around him and his future with the Oklahoma City Thunder. With the Thunder currently in the middle of the rebuilding process, keeping an aging superstar like Walker no longer make any sense.

Though it remains unknown whether the potential deal would happen before or after the beginning of the 2021-22 NBA season, Kristian Windfield of the New York Daily News revealed that the trade involving Walker is "imminent."