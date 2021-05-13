'The Bachelorette' Spoilers: Reality Steve Reveals Katie Thurston's Men To Watch

Katie Thurston is the face of next season's The Bachelorette and spoilers about her season are emerging. Spoiler guru Reality Steve just dished out some juicy details that show fans will not want to miss.

It's known that The Bachelorette filmed in New Mexico, entirely confined to a resort. That's how production handled last year's show as well as Matt James' The Bachelor run, due to the coronavirus pandemic. That filming strategy has made it much harder for Reality Steve or anybody else to get spoilers.