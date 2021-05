In the press release, SpaceX stated that the mission, aptly titled DOGE-1, would be the first mission ever to be funded completely by Dogecoin.

The mission will take place at Geometric Energy Corporation in Calgary, Canada. The launch will consist of a 40-kilogram cubesat with a Falcon 9 rocket that will see the mission reach the moon in the first quarter of 2022.

The rocket financed by the cryptocurrency will be equipped with specialized sensors and cameras that will "obtain lunar-spatial intelligence", as explained in the press release.