Nicole Scherzinger Hits The Beach In A Stunning Swimsuit

Nicole Scherzinger rocks a sleek one-shoulder dress.
Gettyimages | Matt Winkelmeyer
Celebrities
Ava Bennet

Pop star and television personality Nicole Scherzinger thrilled her 4.9 million Instagram followers with her latest share, two absolutely gorgeous photos taken while she spent some time on the beach.

According to her Instagram page, Nicole has been making plenty of time for relaxation on the beach, as it's been the backdrop for several of her shares. In her latest, Nicole showcased her beauty as well as her toned figure while rocking a turquoise bikini that looked stunning against her bronzed skin.

Beach Babe

Nicole Scherzinger rocks a white hoodie and enjoys a gorgeous beach view.
Instagram | Nicole Scherzinger

Her two-piece swimsuit had a simple silhouette, yet it managed to accentuate her figure to perfection. The top had a scooped neckline that dipped low enough to reveal some cleavage, and thick straps extended over her shoulders, leaving her toned arms bare. Her flat stomach was also visible in the bikini, and the bottoms had an equally minimalist silhouette. 

The bottoms dipped low in the front and stretched high over her hips, the cut accentuating her hourglass curves.

She was barefoot, her feet covered in sand as she strutted across the pristine beach.

Sunset Vibes

Nicole's long brunette locks tumbled down her chest in an effortlessly tousled style, and she rested one hand on her voluminous tresses while she held a coffee mug in the other. The mug had the Mana brand on it, and she tagged Mana Movement in the caption of her post.

Nicole kept her look very simple, adding two golden necklaces of varying lengths as her only accessories. She gazed at the camera in the first snap, a soft smile gracing her features as the sun set over the water in the background.

Glowing Goddess

Nicole's pose in the second image was very simple, and she kept one hand resting atop her head while the other held her coffee cup. No liquid was visible in the vessel, but Nicole held it balanced as she walked over the sand, leaving footprints  behind her on the surface.

The waves lapped against the shore, the frothy white water crashing into the surface of the water. The sun cast a gorgeous golden glow over the entire scene, and though Nicole was facing away from the beach, there was plenty to admire.

Natural Stunner

Her fans couldn't get enough, and the post racked up over 87,500 likes within just 14 hours of going live.

"Beautiful," one fan wrote simply, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

"Wish I could like this 7 times!" another follower chimed in.

"GORGEOUS AS ALWAYS!!!!!! #Queen," yet another exclaimed.

It seems that Mana Mondays are becoming a recurring feature on Nicole's Instagram page.  Just last week, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a duo of snaps in which she rocked a casual white hoodie and loose, wind-tousled hair as she enjoyed a peaceful moment on the beach.

