Valerie Cossette Gets Flirty In Butterfly Bikini

Valerie Cossette headed into the weekend with a titillating Instagram post that left fans in awe of her incredible figure. The Canadian beauty flaunted her gorgeous curves and impressive sleeve tattoo as she posed sideways in a super scanty bikini, treating her audience to an eyeful of her voluptuous rear end.

Many of her 2.1 million followers were impressed with the sultry showing of skin and flocked to the comments section to shower the model with compliments. In the span of 17 hours, the photo amassed 1,220 messages along with more than 63,500 likes.