Marco Rubio Says Donald Trump Would Win 2024 GOP Nomination

In an interview on Wednesday evening, Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida said that he believes former President Donald Trump would win the Republican presidential nomination if he ran for office in 2024.

Speaking with Newsmax host Greg Kelly, Rubio pointed out that Trump is by far the most popular GOP politician in the United States and suggested that no Republican would be able to beat him in an election.

Trump has made it clear that he intends to play a role in conservative politics for years to come.