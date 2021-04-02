Trending Stories
Celebrities

Jessica Simpson Reveals Massive Amazon Deal In Sheer Dress

Celebrities

Salma Hayek Delights With Tattoos In Skintight Tank

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Flaunts Massive Cupping Marks In Skimpy Bra

Celebrities

Kelly Ripa's Tight Skirt 'Live' Return Sparks Complaints

Ryan Seacrest

Ryan Seacrest All Smiles For Kelly Ripa's Leggy 'Live' Return

TV

Carli Bitterman, Jeffrey Dennis: 'Fatal Vows' Investigates Wyoming Murder By Former Police Officer On ID

Britney Spears Announces New Career Amid 'Framing' Drama

Britney Spears smiles close up
Shutterstock | 2914948
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Britney Spears may have "cried for two weeks" over the immense frenz centering around "Framing Britney Spears" documentary, but the 39-year-old pop princess hasn't let The New York Times-released series dampen her career. Britney, who now sees fans wondering whether her reaction was truly posted by her, has made a tiny change to her Instagram bio, but it was a big announcement from the "Toxic" singer. Britney, continuing to be front-page news after saying she felt "embarrassed" by the documentary, is now set to try something new.

Putting Docu Drama Behind Her

BritneySpears/Instagram
Britney Spears in shorts outdoors

Scroll for the latest photos and her headline-making tiny shorts dance video, one that came with a giant and unexpected surprise as the Grammy winner finally broke her silence on the documentary. Britney, who has been A-List focus for the media since February, when the documentary was released, is now announcing her culinary plans.

Britney's Instagram, now followed by 29.1 million, comes with "Artist" as the main bio intro. "Mamma" is next, referring to her two teen sons, with "Pray Every Day" followed by a new addition.

See Her Announcement!

Next up is a hint that Britney might well wind up with a cooking career. "Chef in the works" follows the first three intros. Britney, who has largely bragged about 27-year-old boyfriend Sam Asghari's sensational cooking skills, has yet to prove she's worth the title, but the singer did stay humble, writing "in the making."

Talk now is all about Spears' reaction to the docu, though. Posting a tiny shorts living room dance this week, the blonde revealed her horror at what's going on. See the video below.

'Cried For Two Weeks'

Britney Spears outdoors
BritneySpears/Instagram

Captioning her video, the star wrote: "My life has always been very speculated ...watched ... and judged really my whole life !!!"

"I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people  😳😳😳 !!! It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I've always been so judged... insulted... and embarrassed by the media... and I still am till this day," she added.

While Britney claims not to have watched the documentary, she is feeling embarrassed by it. See her words after the video.

 

'Embarrassed' By It All

While the video showed cheerful twirling as Britney rocked her itty-bitty crop top and spun around barefoot, the words were a different story.

"I didn't watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in ... I cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes !!!!" Britney continued.

Britney continues to fight 68-year-old father Jamie Spears in her 2008-commenced conservatorship battle. She was, however, photographed on a Starbucks run last month, the first public sighting in months.

Latest Headlines

New Report Claims Coronavirus Is An 'Unrestricted Bioweapon'

April 2, 2021

NBA Rumors: Heat Could Have Created 'Big 4' Of James Harden, LaMarcus Aldridge, Jimmy Butler & Bam Adebayo

April 2, 2021

Salma Hayek Flaunts Her Fabulous Hooter In Frilly Top

April 1, 2021

Tekashi 6ix9ine's Girlfriend Announces Split In Bikini

April 1, 2021

Lisa Rinna Finds Happiness In Skimpy Bikini Sunbathe

April 1, 2021

Tucker Carlson Slams 'Low IQ Race Baiter' Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

April 1, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.