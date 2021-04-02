Britney Spears Announces New Career Amid 'Framing' Drama

Britney Spears may have "cried for two weeks" over the immense frenz centering around "Framing Britney Spears" documentary, but the 39-year-old pop princess hasn't let The New York Times-released series dampen her career. Britney, who now sees fans wondering whether her reaction was truly posted by her, has made a tiny change to her Instagram bio, but it was a big announcement from the "Toxic" singer. Britney, continuing to be front-page news after saying she felt "embarrassed" by the documentary, is now set to try something new.