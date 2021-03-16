Trending Stories
March 16, 2021
Jessica Simpson Unbuttoned In Field With Double Denim Cheek
Jessica Simpson close up
JessicaSimpsonStyle/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Jessica Simpson is all skin-tight and twice the trouble in her double denim. The 40-year-old actress, singer, and "Open Book" author recently slipped right out of her entertainment shoes and into her designer ones - turning $1 billion in 2015 sales, Jessica Simpson Style is going stronger than ever, with the "Dukes of Hazzard" star now in the news for fresh promo photos. Posting both to her own Instagram and her brand's one, Jessica stunned in skin-tight pants and a matching jacket, and it was one unbuttoned affair. Check it out below.

Not Her First Denim Look
Jessica Simpson in shorts by an RV
JessicaSimpsonStyle/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. They come as Jessica, who came with Daisy Dukes as her identity back in the 2000s, keeps up with one side of her former image. The mom of three, shot outdoors in fields and at sunset, was first snapped backside to the camera and flaunting the 100 pounds she dropped in 2019, all perfect peach and endless legs in her co-ordinating getup.

Wearing tighter-than-skin blue pattern jeans with a retro flare, plus an equally clingy matching jacket, Jessica even threw in a hat.

Keep Scrolling For The Cheek!
Jessica Simpson topless in jeans
JessicaSimpsonStyle/Instagram

Throwing out her killer figure and posing with a confident expression, Jessica then doubled down on her look with a photo showing her reclining on a wooden chair and showing off the sexy unbuttoned finish.

A caption from the blonde shouted out both COVID and her brand. "My friends and family all joke about how being a homebody at heart has been rewarding for me during the pandemic because I haven’t had to leave my Prairie tale of a home," it read.

See Her 100-Pound Weight Loss!
Jessica Simpson outdoors in double denim
JessicaSimpson/Instagram

Confirming the Spring 2021 campaign for her best-selling label, Jessica revealed: "We decided to shoot in my backyard and I was very giddy to put on jeans for the first time in months."

"It felt good to get back into my denim and shoot on “the Prairie” with my family one holler away."

Fans, who have this year given Simpson a tough time over her weight loss and lashed out with suggestions the star looks gaunt in her yoga selfie, have been sending the thumbs-up. See her 100-pound weight loss below!

100 Pounds In Six Months
Jessica Simpson in sweats with food tray
JessicaSimpson/Instagram

Quickly pointing out that Jessica has pushed out three kids was one user, writing: "But the real question is if you can share how you look like this after 3 babes!!!"

Jessica made 2019 headlines for shedding 100 pounds in just six months after welcoming third baby Birdie Mae. She followed an egg and egg-heavy diet while also walking up to 10,000 steps per day. Simpson has since revealed that she does allow herself high-calorie treats, in particular, mac and cheese.

