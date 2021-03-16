Jessica Simpson Unbuttoned In Field With Double Denim Cheek

Jessica Simpson is all skin-tight and twice the trouble in her double denim. The 40-year-old actress, singer, and "Open Book" author recently slipped right out of her entertainment shoes and into her designer ones - turning $1 billion in 2015 sales, Jessica Simpson Style is going stronger than ever, with the "Dukes of Hazzard" star now in the news for fresh promo photos. Posting both to her own Instagram and her brand's one, Jessica stunned in skin-tight pants and a matching jacket, and it was one unbuttoned affair. Check it out below.