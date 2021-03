Model Yaslen Clemente knows how to rock just about any outfit, and her latest Instagram share caught her looking smoking hot in a skimpy bikini with a pair of denim Daisy Dukes.

Yaslen’s bathing suit was off-white, and the top had a thin, bandeau style that flashed plenty of underboob. It also had a small ruffle along the top that drew the eye to her cleavage. What little of her bottoms could be seen revealed the they were skimpy with thin straps pulled high on her hips.