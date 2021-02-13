Angeline Varona Ditches Her Bikini Top In Tulum

Angeline Varona shared another sultry update that captured the attention of her fans from all over the globe. The Latina model wore nothing but her bikini bottoms in a new smoking-hot image shared on her Instagram feed on Friday, February 12.

In the picture, Angeline was snapped enjoying the warm weather in Mexico. The geotag noted that she was in Tulum. She posed on the swimming pool ledge, sitting on it with her legs parted and her foot submerged in water. The hottie leaned forward and held on the edges of the concrete platform as she glanced to her left, where the photographer was situated. She stared straight into the lens with her head tilted and offered a sultry gaze.

As she was topless, her left arm and her long hair covered her bust from exposure. The blurry background displayed views of the gloomy sky and a building. Lush greenery and a guard rail were also visible behind her.

While her breasts were obscured from view, a hint of her underboob was visible from the side angle. Some viewers also raved about her flat stomach and abs, expressing their thoughts in the comments.

She sported a pair of teal bikini bottoms that were tiny and showed plenty of skin. A clearer view of the thong could be seen in another Instagram post. The waistband was made up of double straps that were adorned with gold, metal-like pieces and decorated with jewels. The garment sat low on her waist, and it boasted high leg cuts that helped showcase her toned thighs and accentuate her curvy hips.

For the occasion, Angeline wore a pair of round tassel earrings with gold accents. She wore her brunette locks down and styled straight. She let most of the long strands cascade over her body.

In the caption, Angeline wrote about the Clover dating app, urging her fans to download the mobile application. She made sure to tag the company’s Instagram page in the picture.

The newest addition to her page gained more than 114,000 likes and 1,040 comments in less than a day. A lot of her online supporters dived into the comments section to add their compliments. Most raved about her incredibly fit figure, while some praised her facial features, including her nose and lips. Countless others struggled with words but still wanted to chime in, dropping a mix of emoji instead.

“You are so exciting and so gorgeous! The first time I saw this, I almost dropped my phone,” one of her fans commented.

“What a beautiful young woman! That ex-husband of yours must be full of regrets. May you have a great weekend!” wrote another follower.