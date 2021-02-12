Natalie Roser Flaunts Insane Body In Two Scanty Ensembles For New Instagram Video

Australian fashion model Natalie Roser updated her Instagram account on Thursday, February 11 with a sizzling new video that displayed her in two scanty ensembles, wowing her 1.3 million followers.

The video, which was paired with the song “Sunrise” by Eneko Artola, displayed the 30-year-old bombshell as she recorded herself in the mirror with her cellphone. She was seemingly in her bedroom as she struck a number of sexy poses for her audience.

In the beginning of the footage, she stood with the front of her figure facing the mirror as she cocked one hip, emphasizing her killer curves. She caressed her right thigh with her right hand then snapped her fingers in front of the lens as she changed into her second outfit. She cupped her backside and turned her body to showcase her pert booty before flipping her hair back. She emitted a sultry vibe throughout the reel as she wore a pout on her face.

Her long highlighted blond hair was in slight waves as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. She wore her nails short with a bold white polish that complemented her fair complexion.

Natalie’s first ensemble consisted of skimpy lingerie from Rose and Bare, a Sydney, Australia-based intimate brand. Her nude-colored bra featured floral lace detailing, adjustable shoulder straps and padded cups that pushed forth an ample amount of cleavage. Her beige panties, which looked to be cut in a thong style, further flaunted her curvy hips and booty.

The second look featured an avocado-green top from Arnhem. The garment featured two thin shoulder straps, ruffle trimmings, a ruched front, and a plunging neckline that revealed her cleavage once more. She teamed that number with formfitting blue jeans from Ksubi.

In the post’s caption, she tagged the Instagram handles of all the designers she was rocking in the video.

The post went live less than two hours ago and has already garnered more than 34,000 plays and 4,000 likes, proving to be a hit with social media users. Dozens of admirers also articulated their kind thoughts for the model in the comments section.

“You are breathtakingly beautiful babe,” one individual wrote.

“Beautiful babe, you are the cutest,” another admirer chimed in.

“So gorgeous,” a third fan added, following their words with a string of red heart emoji.

“Marvelous goddess, wonderful,” a fourth user gushed, adding numerous heart-eyes symbols to their comment.

The model has shared a number of chic looks to her Instagram account this week. Just earlier today, she posted some dazzling images that displayed her in a minuscule crop top and hip-hugging white pants.