Inanna Sarkis Sizzles In A White Crop Top And Denim Miniskirt While Revealing Her Super Bowl Sunday Plans

Inanna's plans didn't involve watching the big game.

Inanna Sarkis seriously impressed her Instagram followers with her fashion game on Super Bowl Sunday, and the After We Collided actress used the social media platform to reveal what she was going to be doing instead of watching the big game.

Inanna, 27, slayed in an outfit with plenty of Western flair while enjoying a getaway in the desert. The Canadian bombshell was staying at the SkyHouse luxury villa in Joshua Tree, California. The private dwelling boasted at least one large mirrored wall outside, and it appeared in two of the photos that she shared in a four-part IG slideshow.

In her first picture, Inanna posed in front of a massive boulder beside the house’s patio. The mirrored wall behind her reflected a yucca plant. Beyond the building, there was a barren hill covered with sand and rock.

Inanna’s setting seemingly inspired her to dress like a cowgirl. She wore a tan cowboy hat and coordinating classic cowboy boots with decorative stitching on the shafts.

Her outfit included a high-waisted denim miniskirt in a light wash. It had an unfinished hem and drawstring sides, which were left untied. Her top was a cropped white tank that showed off her toned tummy. She finished her ensemble with a light brown fleece coat. She wore the warm jacked unzipped and pulled down off her shoulders.

Inanna posed with her body angled and her right foot stepped forward. She reached up to grab the brim her hat with her right hand, and she held a book in her left. A cream-colored blanket was draped over the same arm.

Inanna’s second photo revealed the purpose of her blanket. She had placed it over the big boulder, and she was sitting on top of it with her book in her lap. Her third slide was a closeup of the hardback, which was Moonwalking with Einstein by Joshua Foer. In her caption, she wrote that she would be reading the nonfiction book about memory instead of watching the Super Bowl.

Inanna’s final pic was a shot of her scenic surroundings, which included lots of rocks, sand, cacti, other desert plants, and open sky.

The model’s glimpse inside her getaway was a hit with her followers, who have awarded her post with more than 130,000 likes. Many of her fans also took to the comments section to gush over how great she looked.

“You are seriously so beautiful,” wrote one admirer.

“Girl I’m so amazing at how quickly your body bounced back after the baby. You’re so stunning,” read another message.

Inanna’s four-month-old, Nova, made an appearance in one of her recent posts. The mother and daughter rocked matching swimsuits, and the tot stole the show by sporting a seriously long string of drool.